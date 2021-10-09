The waltz, the tango, Shireen’s personal favorite: the robot. OK, maybe not the robot, but ballroom dancing took center stage Friday night at the American Dance Sport Festival.

Deco’s own private dancer Alex Miranda is live in Fort Lauderdale.

Some of us…

Alex Miranda: “This is the first step! What is wrong with me?!”

Have two left feet.

Alex Miranda: “Why can’t I get that part?! OK, hold on.”

Ronen Zinshtein: “It’s like driving, Alex! You know, you gotta…”

Alex Miranda: “See? I told you! I’m bad at even the wedding dances!”

Ronen and Milana are not two of them. These ballroom dancing champions were stepping up their game before the 2021 American DanceSport Festival this weekend, with…

Ronen Zinshtein: “The best ballroom dancers that the U.S. has.”

And it’s all going down…

Ronen Zinshtein: “Waltz, tango, foxtrot, quickstep. Latin, it would be more of the cha cha, samba, rumba, paso and jive.”

At the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach through Sunday.

Ronen Zinshtein: “The people who are going to be crowned the national champions are going to represent the U.S. at the World Championships.”

Both Saturday and Sunday, you can watch the daytime competitions, starting at 11 a.m., for $15. Then, the evening competitions start at 7 p.m., for $25.

Ronen Zinshtein: “The athletes can really feel the support and can really perform at their best.”

But I took advantage, with a lesson in the jive.

Ronen Zinshtein: “Put your weight right on the front foot, and then you’re going to do a triple step to your side.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, put the weight, what? Rewind, rewind!”

OK, let’s slow it down, before adding some more.

Ronen Zinshtein: “Three steps to your left. One, two, three. Great.”

Progress! Now, we open up like a book.

Ronen Zinshtein: “You’re going to go to your right, and then Kaylin is going to go to the other side.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so she goes like, but then I go like this?”

Ronen Zinshtein: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “That sounds like it’s going to be fun.”

And just like that…

Kaylin: “I believe in you. You got this.”

Alex Miranda: “You think, Kaylin?”

Kaylin: “I really do.”

We butchered it! But with pizzazz!

Alex Miranda: “We did it!”

And, might have gotten a little too confident.

Alex Miranda: “Do you trust me?”

Kaylin: “Do you trust me?”

[Alex and Kaylin switch positions. Alex falls.]

Alex Miranda: “Kaylin?!”

Kaylin: “Sorry!”

