We know cats have nine lives. I mean, how else would they survive the crazy things they get into sometimes? For one feline in particular, he’s used up eight of those lives. Now he’s left with just one — kind of like us humans. Puss in Boots has got to find a way to get those eight lives back, in the upcoming movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “I am Puss in Boots!”

Puss in Boots is back to save the day.

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “The legend will never die!”

Antonio Banderas reprises his role as Puss, who’s down to his last life.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s just going and remembering every time that he thinks he died, and at the end he thinks it’s like four or five, maybe six of those, he’s got three more lives left to go, and the doctor says, ‘No, that is eight.'”

He’s not alone on his adventure. He’s got Perro, a therapy dog, voiced by Harvey Guillen, to help him get extra lives.

Harvey Guillen: “I think it’s important to have someone like Perrito in Puss’ life, because he can sometimes get cynical and very, you know, not the friendliest cat, if you will. Because he doesn’t have time for it — he’s adventurous, he’s a hero — and he needs someone to even things out. “

Harvey Guillen (as Perro, voice): “It’s so cute!”

While also trying to get away from a few enemies who want him gone

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “Goldilocks and the Three Bears crime family!”

Florence Pugh (as Goldilocks, voice): “You’re supposed to be dead/.”

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “Eh.”

Aka the Three Bears and Goldilocks, played by Florence Pugh.

Florence Pugh: “She was this feisty, grumpy, little sassy thing with a bo staff, was just incredibly entertaining, and I couldn’t quite believe that that role had come my way.”

But at the center of it all, Puss learns something pretty big.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s going to get a beautiful lesson on the value of life itself.”

Salma Hayek (as Kitty Softpaws, voice): “When you only have one life, that’s what makes it special.”

All while kicking butt, too.

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots): “Pray for mercy from Puss in Boots!”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” opens in theaters Dec. 21.

