A former South Florida night club is getting the Hollywood treatment. It’s hitting the big screen! The new Miami-based thriller is about to have you guys on the edge of your seat. Deco headed over to its set to see what chaos is in store.

Crime in Miami is on the rise — or at least it is on big screen!

The 305 is the backdrop to the new crime thriller, “The Night Shift,” helmed by “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” alum and movie director Jullian Boothe.

Jullian Boothe: “‘The Night Shift’ is held at the legendary King of Diamonds. The movie capture four dancers trapped during a storm and we have some bad guys who enter in the building looking for some hidden money, and all hell break loose.”

Yes, the movie does get a bit spooky, but so does set life!

The film sparked real-life drama between stars Shay Johnson and Trina, playing out on an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

OK, back to the movie, because there’s also some real eye candy!

Safaree, another “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” alum, joined the cast and he couldn’t wait to tell us about his role.

Safaree: “I’m playing Mr. Heartbreaker. He’s just a Jamaican bad man, like he’s really reckless. He’s ruthless. He’s very violent.”

And don’t worry about him fighting on set — he barely knows his castmates!

Safaree: “That’s in this movie? I ain’t going to lie, I don’t even know who’s in this movie.”

Don’t hold it against him though. Director Jullian says Safaree signed on at the tail end.

Jullian Boothe: “This is actually a pick up shot. The movie was actually finished, but we decided now that Safaree is free, he’s gonna bless us with an incredible intro of the movie.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.