Now, what is better? Aside from Cinco de Mayo? A Cinco de Mayo that falls on Taco Tuesday, of course. Well, it’s double the reason to celebrate, and why not? That’s exactly why Deco is checking out two So-Flo spots that are going all out.

Dirk Blocker from TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Let’s Fiesta.”

Get ready to Fiesta with the besta.

The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale is diving in on all things Cinco de Mayo.

Jonny Alder: “Whether you’re coming for the music, the drinks, or the overall vibe, the Wharf offers a one-of-a-kind riverfront experience that captures the spirit of Cinco de Mayo in South Florida.”

Now this is “Nacho” average holiday, and that’s why they’re throwing two parties to celebrate.

Jonny Alder: “Saturday, May 2nd, Sombreros on the River, and Tuesday, May 5th, our big Cinco de Mayo celebration. Guests can expect live mariachi bands, DJs, luchadors, hundreds of piñatas.”

There will also be drink specials because señoritas need to get their margaritas to party all night long.

Jonny Alder: “We’re not only not even open on Tuesday, but we wanted to make sure that this Cinco de Mayo is the best yet. Give everyone in Fort Lauderdale a place to celebrate the day. ”

From the 954 to the 305, Chela’s in Miami Lakes is ready to turn up the heat.

Vanessa Martinez: “This is our sixth year celebrating Cinco de Mayo, and it gets bigger and better every year. We attract thousands of people across South Florida who come to celebrate with us, and we’re honored to do it every year.”

It’s not just a party. It’s the ultimate fiesta that takes over the inside and the outside of the restaurant.

Vanessa Martinez: “We have an outdoor DJ truck that’s basically a food truck converted into a super cool DJ booth. We have multiple mariachi performances throughout the night. We’re going to have an Hora Loca performance, and it’s giant robots on stilts. It’s smoke guns. It’s guys dressed up as your favorite reggaeton artists. It’s just partying and mingling. It’s the time where you just go absolutely insane.”

Good times and good vibes also need some good eats to keep you fueled up. So expect the classics, like the faves of tacos, chips, and guac. And, of course, margaritas to wash it all down.

Vanessa Martinez: “One thing we guarantee is if you come to Cinco de Chelas, you’re going to have an incredible experience. It’s going to be the best night.

FOR MORE INFO

Chela’s

15301 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

The Wharf

114 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33130

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