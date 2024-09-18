WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cuban rapper was arrested after, authorities said, he was captured on video brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident near Florida International University.

Ovidio Crepo-Retureta was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened Monday afternoon as the victim was traveling eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street underneath the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade.

As the victim was driving, detectives said, a McLaren driven by Crepo-Retureta almost struck the victim while he changed lanes. A Lamborghini was following Crepo-Retureta.

The victim then honked his horn, and Crepo-Retureta brandished a firearm, which caused the victim to duck because he thought the suspect was going to shoot him.

Video shows the victim pulling closer to Crepo-Retureta’s car, and the Cuban rapper pointed the gun out the window again.

That’s when the victim took to social media to explain what had happened.

“The singer Ovi pointed a gun at me and threatened me in Miami,” said the victim in Spanish. “He pointed at me. I thought I was going to get shot.”

FHP troopers arrested the rapper on Tuesday when he was driving a Lamborghini in Doral. Troopers found a gun and narcotics inside the car.

Crepo-Retureta is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on a $6,500 bond and he has an immigration hold.

