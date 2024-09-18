WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cuban rapper was arrested after, authorities said, he was captured on video brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident near Florida International University.

Ovidio Crepo-Retureta was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened Monday afternoon as the victim was traveling eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street underneath the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade.

As the victim was driving, detectives said, a McLaren driven by Crepo-Retureta almost struck the victim while he changed lanes. A Lamborghini was following Crepo-Retureta.

The victim then honked his horn, and Crepo-Retureta brandished a firearm, which caused the victim to duck because he thought the suspect was going to shoot him.

Video shows the victim pulling closer to Crepo-Retureta’s car, and the Cuban rapper pointed the gun out the window again.

That’s when the victim took to social media to explain what had happened.

“The singer Ovi pointed a gun at me and threatened me in Miami,” said the victim in Spanish. “He pointed at me. I thought I was going to get shot.”

FHP troopers arrested the rapper on Tuesday when he was driving a Lamborghini in Doral. Troopers found a gun and narcotics inside the car.

Crepo-Retureta is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on a $6,500 bond and he has an immigration hold.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox