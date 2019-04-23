Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach offers ultimate summer ‘staycation’

Summer vacations are fun, but they’re a lot of work. There’s packing, long flights, and having to get up early to go sightseeing, which is why a lot of people feel like they need a vacation from their vacation. Deco found a spot that’s offering a less stressful way to soak up some sun.

Take a deep breath and take it all in.

The Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale is making it easier than ever to get away without having to go very far.

Frank Cavella, director of sales, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach: “Summer Bliss is something we created really for locals. It gives the locals, not only here in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, wherever you’re from — come across from Naples — an opportunity to really experience the sun deck, the beach.”

It’s the ultimate summer “staycation.”

Guests can experience the luxurious side of paradise without breaking the bank.

Frank Cavella: “For $300, you get access, not only to the facilities of the hotel, but you get a day bed, which is obviously luxurious, the pool, the beach, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and the opportunity really to enjoy the evening here.”

Ain’t no party like a bubbly party!

And that’s not all.

The Summer Bliss package also includes yummy appetizers for two, like the avocado smash with crispy tortilla chips, and the ancient grains salad with veggies and wild rice.

Who needs breakfast in bed when you can have lunch with a view?

Alline Arguelles, customer: “We felt so comfortable, and we were able to really just kick back and enjoy the beautiful view, enjoy the day, have all these great snacks and cocktails.”

Ready for dessert?

The Conrad knows it’s not a real getaway without a little indulgence, which is why sweet treats are part of the deal.

Ice cream sandwiches and popsicles anyone?

Yes, please!

Alline Arguelles: “After a nice day of tanning and relaxing in the sun, it was so refreshing to have that awesome popsicle. It was just like heaven. What a great way to spend your afternoon without having to go too far from home.”

The Summer Bliss package is available all summer long.

FOR MORE INFO:

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-5100

https://www.conradfortlauderdale.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.