Company will pay you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas films in 12 days

Century Link is looking for someone who has a passion for Hallmark Christmas films to take on a unique task: to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas films over the span of 12 days.

“We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days,” the job listing reads. “If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.”

Century Link said the perfect candidate loves Christmas, they must be 18 years old or older, and they are social media savvy who is willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

Century Link will also give the lucky person a binge-watching package consisting of:

Streaming service subscription

Packet of hot cocoa

Box of Christmas cookies

String of fairy lights

Mini Christmas tree

More Hallmark swag than you could ever need

