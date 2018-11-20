Comedian Vic Dibitetto explains backstory to viral ‘Who wants coffee?’ video

Think of him as an average Joe — pushing cups of joe. Now, because of his popular YouTube videos, the “Who wants coffee?” guy is like java that’s hotter than lava. And it turns out he’s already got a Hollywood connection. You want coffee?

Vic Dibitetto, comedian: “Does anybody want coffee? Who wants coffee? I just made a fresh pot of coffee. Does anybody want coffee?”

Meet comedian Vic Dibitetto.

Vic Dibitetto: “Hey, whattaya hear, whattaya say?”

Vic’s coffee videos come from the heart.

He told Deco it all started when he was a little kid.

Vic Dibitetto: “Making coffee in my house was a big production. My mother would stand in the middle of the kitchen holding the coffee pot still plugged in with the extension cord a mile away, and she’d say, ‘Who wants coffee? Anybody want coffee? I just made a pot of coffee.'”

Making good coffee isn’t enough.

You need the proper pronunciation of the word, as well.

Vic Dibitetto: “Gotta say ‘kawfee,’ that’s right.”

“Kaw-fee” — got it.

Vic wants you to know his coffee shtick is just that — a goof.

Vic Dibitetto: “What possible normal person would run around screaming, ‘Who wants coffee? Anybody want coffee? I just made a fresh pot of coffee.’ It’s a character.”

The coffee craze is spreading big-time.

Everybody’s getting into the act.

Vic Dibitetto: “I have parents sending me pictures of their kids, imitating me. Little 5-year-olds going, ‘Who wants coffee? Anybody want coffee?'”

Dibitetto’s a veteran of the stand-up comedy world.

Vic Dibitetto: “I’m Italian. You know how you know I’m Italian? I grew up in a basement. That’s how you know I’m Italian. Italians have a beautiful house, three floors, they live in the basement.”

He also wound up in a big-screen comedy, thanks to a friend of his.

Vic Dibitetto (as Gino Chizetti): “Heard you’re pretty good on one of those things.”

Kevin James (as Paul Blart): “Been known to dabble.”

Vic Dibitetto: “I mean, Kevin James reached out to be in ‘Mall Cop 2′ ’cause we started together back in the day, and he remembered me.”

Now that Vic’s coffee videos have gone viral, he’s thinking of moving on to another important liquid for the holidays.

Vic Dibitetto: “Pepto Bismal. ‘Hey, who wants Pepto Bismal? Anybody want Pepto Bismal? I just made a fresh bottle of Pepto Bismal.'”

You want some Vic? Who wants some Vic?

He’ll be at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie on Dec. 1.

To win tickets, email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com. Coffee’s not included.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.