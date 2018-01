(WSVN) - Actor and comedian Joel McHale is set to host a new series on Netflix.

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” will be similar to McHale’s former show “The Soup” and will feature celebrity guests, comedy sketches and viral videos.

The show launches Feb. 18.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.