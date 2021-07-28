(WSVN) - Add a sweet and energy-infused kick into your next meal. Here’s the recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Philip Thompson
The Restaurant: Gala, Aventura
The Dish: Coffee-Rubbed Lamb Chops
Ingredients:
2 ea Lamb Racks, Frenched trimmed
1 tbsp Espresso Grounds
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Dark Chili Powder
½ tsp Ground Cumin
1 tsp Kosher Salt
¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper
½ Cup Pomegranate Seeds
1 Bunch Tuscan Kale
10oz Oyster Mushrooms
1 tbsp Olive Oil
½ tsp Garlic, chopped
½ tbsp Canola Oil
½ Cup Demi-Glace
Method of Preparation:
- In a small bowl, combine the espresso, sugar, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper.
- Cut the lamb racks into 4 even portions. Sprinkle the rub over evenly. Cover and leave in the refrigerator overnight.
- When ready, preheat the oven to 375F.
- Place the lamb racks onto a baking sheet and cook for approximately 15-20 mins (until the internal temperature reads 135F on a meat thermometer for a nice pink center.)
- Leave to rest in a warm place while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
Method of Preparation for kale:
- To prepare the kale, pull the leaf from the stems and cut into thin strips, rinse in water and pat dry with paper towel.
- Toss the kale in the canola oil and place into an air fryer basket, ensuring they are evenly distributed.
- Cook on 360F for 6 mins. Shake the basket around and return to the fryer for a further 2 mins.
- Place onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with salt. Allow to cool.
Method of Preparation for oyster mushrooms:
- Pour the olive oil into a large frying pan and place over a medium heat.
- Gently break apart the oyster mushrooms and place into the pan along with the garlic, season and cook for 3-4 mins until tender.
To Plate:
- In a small saucepan warm the demi-glace.
- Cut each of the lamb rack portions in half. Drizzle the demi glaze onto each plate.
- Place the mushrooms in the center of the plate and the lamb rack on top.
- Sprinkle with the crispy kale and the pomegranate seeds.
Gala Restaurant & MuseBar
(inside Hilton Aventura)
2885 NE 191st St.
Aventura, FL 33180
www.galaandmusebar.com
305-466-7775
