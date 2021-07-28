(WSVN) - Add a sweet and energy-infused kick into your next meal. Here’s the recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Philip Thompson

The Restaurant: Gala, Aventura

The Dish: Coffee-Rubbed Lamb Chops

Ingredients:

2 ea Lamb Racks, Frenched trimmed

1 tbsp Espresso Grounds

1 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Dark Chili Powder

½ tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

½ Cup Pomegranate Seeds

1 Bunch Tuscan Kale

10oz Oyster Mushrooms

1 tbsp Olive Oil

½ tsp Garlic, chopped

½ tbsp Canola Oil

½ Cup Demi-Glace

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl, combine the espresso, sugar, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper.

Cut the lamb racks into 4 even portions. Sprinkle the rub over evenly. Cover and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

When ready, preheat the oven to 375F.

Place the lamb racks onto a baking sheet and cook for approximately 15-20 mins (until the internal temperature reads 135F on a meat thermometer for a nice pink center.)

Leave to rest in a warm place while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

Method of Preparation for kale:

To prepare the kale, pull the leaf from the stems and cut into thin strips, rinse in water and pat dry with paper towel.

Toss the kale in the canola oil and place into an air fryer basket, ensuring they are evenly distributed.

Cook on 360F for 6 mins. Shake the basket around and return to the fryer for a further 2 mins.

Place onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with salt. Allow to cool.

Method of Preparation for oyster mushrooms:

Pour the olive oil into a large frying pan and place over a medium heat.

Gently break apart the oyster mushrooms and place into the pan along with the garlic, season and cook for 3-4 mins until tender.

To Plate:

In a small saucepan warm the demi-glace.

Cut each of the lamb rack portions in half. Drizzle the demi glaze onto each plate.

Place the mushrooms in the center of the plate and the lamb rack on top.

Sprinkle with the crispy kale and the pomegranate seeds.

Gala Restaurant & MuseBar

(inside Hilton Aventura)

2885 NE 191st St.

Aventura, FL 33180

www.galaandmusebar.com

305-466-7775

