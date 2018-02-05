Clothing optional? Cast of ‘Peter Rabbit’ talk wardrobe protocol for furry characters

Billions of rabbits populate the earth, but only a few reach superstar status. Bugs Bunny, the Easter Bunny — and Peter Rabbit, who has a new movie coming out. Deco’s celebrity wildlife and hasenpfeffer aficionado Chris Van Vliet spoke with the stars of the film.

Peter Rabbit hops from the pages of our favorite children’s books and onto the big screen for the first time. And I hopped on over to Los Angeles to talk with Peter himself!

James Corden (as the voice of Peter Rabbit): “How are you? So good to see you.”

James Corden lends his voice to Peter, the lovable rabbit whose goal in life is to cause as much trouble for Mr. McGregor, played by Domhnall Gleeson, as possible.

But I think before we go any further, I know this movie is about rabbits …. but we need to address the elephant in the room.

Chris Van Vliet: “I love that you guys reference it in the movie that Peter does not wear pants; he just wears a jacket. Why is this acceptable for animals to do that?”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Very different movie if I do it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yes, sir.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Very different movie if I do it. That’s not rated G or whatever the hell it is over here.”

But why is it OK? James Corden tells me his theory.

James Corden: “This goes back a long way. You know Donald Duck really nailed it brilliantly. What was amazing about Donald Duck is he would wear a jacket and no pants but when he got out of the shower, he’d put a towel around his waist and that was always something that blew my mind. I could never quite figure that out.”

In the movie, Peter and his animal buddies really want to get into Mr. McGregor’s garden — and Mr. McGregor really wants to keep them out. It turns into a sort of war pitting man against rabbit.

Chris Van Vliet: “What do you think that you have in common with Peter, aside from not wearing pants?”

James Corden: “We sound alike. There’s no denying that. I think he has an appetite for mischief, which I think, if my mom was here, I think she’d tell you, is certainly how I was when I was growing up.”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Thomas McGregor): “Did you know they set traps in my bed?”

Rose Byrne (as Bea): “He’s a rabbit. He’s a rabbit, he wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We saw this in a theater last night, and there was a lot of young children there, and they loved the physical comedy. Unfortunately, for you. They seemed to think it was really funny, they seemed to think it was really funny when you got hit in the groin.”

Rose Byrne: “It’s always a winner. Come on!”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Will did not want any groin stuff. And I was like, ‘Come on!’ Getting hit in the groin is hilarious!”

Rose Byrne: “There you go, get hit in the nuts.”

Domhnall Gleeson: “Yeah, football in the groin from ‘The Simpsons’ is like where it’s at.”

“Peter Rabbit” hops into theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.