Clevelander on Ocean Drive closes amid COVID-19 concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Clevelander Hotel and Bar has closed until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular South Beach hot spot, located along Ocean Drive, near 10th Street, confirmed the closure in a statement posted on its website, Sunday night.

Got at tip that Clevelander had to close due too many employees with COVID-19. Checked their website and here it is…@wsvn #7News @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/bToTMMQtr6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 12, 2020

The statement reads in part, “Due to public health concerns caused by COVID-19, we must regretfully inform you that we will be closed until further notice. Given current conditions, we simply cannot ensure the safety and health of the people most important to us; our customers and our employees.”

The announcement comes on the same day Florida health officials reported 15,299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, a record for the largest single-day increase in positive cases in any state since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.