City of Miami Cemetery tour offers spooky history lesson

If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, you can put on a scary movie or make a killer costume. Or you could take a long walk through a cemetery. Deco’s exploring a grave situation with the Miami City Cemetery tour.

Miami’s all about great weather, exciting nightlife and beautiful beaches.

But there’s a dark side to the Magic City, and this Miami professor wants to tell you all about it.

Dr. Paul George, HistoryMiami Museum historian: “He killed her and he set her on fire right here.”

The Miami City Cemetery tour gives visitors a chilling look at Miami’s past.

Dr. Paul George: “The tour takes you through the oldest graveyard in the City of Miami. I point out a lot of history, but also a lot of ghastly stories of homicide victims.”

And there is no doubt Dr. George is the man for the job.

Dr. Paul George: “Halloween is a special time. I was born on Halloween.”

The tour takes you to the final resting places of some of Miami’s most famous figures, like Julia Tuttle and Dr. James Jackson, the founder of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Paul George: “He would visit his patients on horseback, thus the mounting block and the hitching post.”

The stories will be cemented in your memory, like the tale of the man who buried his wife in concrete.

Dr. Paul George: “They lowered the body there. They poured concrete on it.”

Or the murder that happened inside the cemetery…

Dr. Paul George: “I don’t like to get too close to that spot over there.”

What better way to celebrate Halloween?

Guest 1: “I love the tour. It’s one of the most historic places in Miami. And what’s better than going to the cemetery for Halloween?”

Guest 2: “I thought it was very historical and spooky.”

So if you’re ready for a history lesson that’ll send a few chills up your spine, take a walk among the tombstones.

Dr. Paul George: “To walk through a cemetery with the wind blowing, without any lights except for your iPhones, whatever, it’s kind of a spooky phenomena.”

The tours take place this Friday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

HistoryMiami Museum

101 W Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

https://www.historymiami.org/

City of Miami Cemetery

1800 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

http://www.miamigov.com/parks/cemetery.html

