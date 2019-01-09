CIRC Hotel livens up guest rooms with paintings from local artists

A South Florida hotel is giving guests a way to enjoy local art, and they can do it without ever leaving their hotel rooms. Deco’s checking out the CIRC Hotel’s suite deal.

Since its grand opening last year, the CIRC Hotel in Hollywood has become a hotspot for gourmet dining, cocktail culture and local art.

The lobby gallery features work from up-and-coming artists.

But if you want to have a brush with greatness — get a room!

Kara Lundgren, general manager: “This is one of our guest suites. It’s about 800 square feet, and we felt like it was a blank slate and wanted to jazz it up a little bit.”

The hotel’s Suite Art program turns bare hotel rooms into living works of art.

Check out the Hollywood Hideaway.

Kara Lundgren “There are eight suites that will be painted over the next year. This is our first room.”

Artist Luis Valle, known for his large-scale murals, turned room 901 into a tropical paradise.

Luis Valle, artist: “It’s kind of like a bird terrarium, kind of a tropical lil scene I got going on. Growing up here in South Florida, you see all kinds of beautiful, tropical birds.”

The walls pop with Luis’ signature style.

Luis Valle: “I added my fade background and also my signature drips and patterns and dots around the images as well. For me, I thought it was a cool idea to paint in a hotel room. I paint a lot of exteriors, and bringing stuff indoors is always nice, not having to be on tall ladders and more relaxed in a room painting, so it’s cool.”

The rooms are Instagram ready, and guests are encouraged to connect with the artists.

Kara Lundgren: “This is the suite, and whatever our artist Luis wants to name it, we want to be able to sell that and tell that story.”

So if you’re looking for a room with a view, check in with some suite art.

Kara Lundgren: “I really think it brings the foundation of what downtown really stands for. We have the mural project, we have art in our hotel lobby, and now this is just an added addition.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CIRC Hotel

1780 Polk St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 500-1780

https://www.circhotel.com/

