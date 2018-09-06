Chris learns ‘Downward Goat’ in goat yoga

There’s nothing more relaxing than a good yoga class. Actually there is one thing more relaxing: a good yoga class with goats. Chris found that out in this week’s Keeping Up With Chris.

When you think of yoga, you think of it being quiet and serene and introspective. Well, we took all that and went to Southwest Ranches and added about 30 goats to it.

Chris Van Vliet: “So I have a confession. I have never done goat yoga before and I’ve also never done yoga before.”

Korinne Johnson, Downward Goat: “Perfect. Then you have no expectations. You can’t possibly be disappointed! This is really more about the animal therapy than it is about the yoga.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Now why goats? There could be so many other animals we could be doing yoga with.”

Korinne Johnson: “Why not? Look at them! They’re just happy animals all the time.”

Jennifer, employee: “This is Haley and Snowcone, Mae, Clementine’s the big one.

Chris Van Vliet: “And who’s this?”

Jennifer: “This is Popcorn. Popcorn loves to be scratched.”

It’s time for yoga!

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s do it.”

*goats crowd around*

Chris Van Vliet: “No, hey! That’s my mat.”

Instructor: “So sit up nice and tall. Cross your legs.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh wow. Hey.”

Chris Van Vliet: “How much does a goat yoga class cost?”

Korinne Johnson: “It’s $30 per person. And down here at Erinwood Farms, we do two classes. We are once a month right now. We do a 9 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. class. We’ve been so fortunate. Almost all the classes are selling out.”

Chris Van Vliet (to goat): “Gonna do this one with me? OK, let’s do it.”

Instructor: “What is normally called a ‘Downward Dog,’ but we’re here on the farm, so today it’s called ‘Downward Goat.'”

Chris Van Vliet (to goats): “But how am I going to put my head down if you guys are here?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow, what a view.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What happens if a goat does its business while we’re doing yoga?”

Korinne Johnson: “If you get blessed on your mat…”

Chris Van Vliet: “Blessed?”

Korinne Johnson: “Blessed, that’s right, absolutely. We just flip the mat over. And if you’re blessed twice, we say that you should just go out and buy a lottery ticket.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t want to disturb the class, but I got a little present here on my mat. Gonna have to flip it over.”

*Goats jump on Chris’ back*

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, wow! This is a heck of a workout right here.”

Korinne Johnson: “It’s probably the only yoga class ever where you will be encouraged to bring your phone so you can take photos.”

Korinne Johnson: “Let’s take a deep breath in and…”

All: “Naaaaamaste.”

That was honestly so much fun. Now what should I do next? Email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com and let me know!

The goats are so friendly and curious and they want to eat everything. Shoes, phones, we had three different cameras at the shoot and like you saw there — they tried to eat those too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Yoga with Little Goats at Erinwood Farms

http://downwardgoat.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.