Chilaquiles con Huevos/ Serena, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - It’s Cinco de Mayo and many people are celebrating with Mexican food among friends. If you have leftovers, you’re in luck! A South Florida chef shows us how to keep the party going. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Scott Linquist

The Restaurant: Serena, Miami Beach

The Dish: Chilaquiles con Huevos

Ingredients:

8 eggs cooked sunny side, or scrambled if you prefer

8 ounces tortilla chips

12 ounces salsa (store purchased salsa like Herdez salsa verde work well)

4 ounces mexican crema or sour cream

16 ounces grated cheese, white cheddar and monterrey jack are good choices

8 ounces refried black beans, canned refried beans if preferred

4 ounce pico de gallo

1 ounce guacamole

4 tablespoons cotija cheese

Pinch chopped cilantro on each serving

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large sized mixing bowl add chips, salsa, sour cream and half of the grated cheese and toss until all chips are coated with sauce, cheese and crema.

Place the mixture in a large baking dish, sprinkle the remaining grated cheese over the top of the chilaquiles and bake for about 15 minutes until cheese is fully melted and chips are lightly browned.

To Plate:

In four medium sized serving bowls, spoon warm black beans in the center of each bowl, and then, pile the chilaquiles on top.

Pplace fried/scrambled eggs next.

Spoon a dollop of sour cream and guacamole in the center of each portion.

Sprinkle with cotija cheese and pico de gallo.

Garnish with cilantro.

Serena

(Inside Moxy Miami South Beach)

915 Collins Court

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-306-0776

www.serenamiami.com

