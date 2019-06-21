Chick Chix in Hollywood is all about chicken

Chick-fil-A has those cow mascots always telling us to eat more chicken. We have a feeling those cows would approve of a new restaurant in South Florida. It’s a spot that’s all chicken — all the time. We got a bird’s eye view of the place.

The bird’s the word at Chick Chix in Hollywood.

Ivo d’Aguiar, Chick Chix: “Chick Chix is a chicken restaurant, like the name says, so that’s the reason why we repeated Chick Chix because we wanted people to know that we’re actually just chicken.”

We’re talking grilled chicken, baby. Chicken wings. Chicken wraps — every entree on the menu includes chicken. Got it?

Ivo d’Aguiar: “Yeah, why chicken? Chicken is actually one amazing protein, very, very healthy, inexpensive. We wanted to do something that’s fresh.”

By fresh, he doesn’t just mean the concept, but the food is made fresh, and as a bonus, their signage won’t beam into your home, like Kenny Rogers Roasters on “Seinfeld.”

Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): “That light!”

Michael Richards (as Kramer): “Oh, the red. Yeah, it’s a chicken roasters sign. It’s right across from my window.”

Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): “Can’t you shut the shades?!”

Michael Richards (as Kramer): “They are shut.” *audience laughs*

A Chick Chix best seller is a made-from-scratch chicken pot pie.

First, they load it up with veggies and chicken that’s been brined and roasted.

Ivo d’Aguiar: “We add chicken stock. We let it reduce. We use a puff pastry on the bottom of the pan. We bake it for 30 minutes, and our chicken pot pie is ready.”

Sharon, customer: “I’ve never had a pot pie before. It’s actually my first time, and it was very tasty. It was delicious. It was nice and hot. It’s a good, warm meal.”

If you wanna stick to the basics and go with something like a half chicken, they’ve got you covered.

Angelo, customer: “It was great. It was cooked well. Looked good, smelled good, tasted better.”

And there’s a wide variety of sides to go with all that chicken, from rice or mixed veggies to grits or mac ‘n’ cheese.

Angelo: “The sides were good. The rice is good, and mac ‘n’ cheese is my favorite, so they hit the spot right there.”

And remember, you’ll never have a “Seinfeld” situation on your hands when you eat at Chick Chix.

Jerry Seinfeld (as Jerry Seinfeld): “How’s life on the red planet?”

Michael Richards (as Kramer): “It’s killing me! I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. All I can see is that giant red sun in the shape of a chicken!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chick Chix Chicken Restaurant

900 N. Federal Highway, Suite 101

Hollywood, FL 33020

954-367-2923

https://www.chickchix.com/

