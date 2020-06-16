Chic, cozy Le Patio in Wilton Manors takes advantage of social distancing

Social distancing remains a top priority at every restaurant in South Florida, and now a cozy eatery has turned the tables to their advantage.

Two words that sum up Le Patio in Wilton Manors are intimate and tasty.

Restaurant owner Jean Doherty described what the chic ambiance is attempting to recreate.

Jean Doherty, owner, Le Patio: “We tried to get that feeling of a Lyonnais bistro, which is called a bouchon. A bouchon is typically a tiny little space, a tiny little restaurant.”

Almost all the dining is done in the enclosed patio, where customers are surrounded by various forms of lush greenery.

There were only eight tables to begin with, and thanks to social distancing, there are even less now.

Jean Doherty: “As you see, it’s a very small space, but we have actually taken three tables from the patio and one table from inside that we’ve moved out.”

Along with spacing, Le Patio is using rustic barrels and large plants to separate tables.

There’s an artistic reason for that.

Jean Doherty: “Because if there was nothing here, it would not be as pleasing to the eye. It wouldn’t be as nice.”

But diners don’t come to Le Patio to just sit around. They come to drink and eat, and the menu is filled with goodies from across the Atlantic.

Jean Doherty: “It’s a mixture of everything from Europe, so we get German, Greek, French, Spanish, Italian.”

They also serve traditional English dishes, like a shepherd’s pie topped with mozzarella.

Diners also have their choice of roasted artichoke bottoms, escargot, various creamy pâtés and basil gnocchi.

Jean Doherty: “It’s tossed in a creamy gorgonzola and cognac sauce, and then it’s finished with crispy bacon and walnuts.”

Since Le Patio is not a loud hangout spot, the essential experience remains untouched despite social distancing.

Jean Doherty: “It’s not really like a socializing place where people would get up and go over to other tables and start chatting up and whatever. It is more intimate.”

Timothy Lyons, customer: “Everything’s spaced out, probably more than six feet apart. I feel very comfortable being here.”

Between the warm ambiance and the unique menu, Le Patio has all the ingredients for a memorable romantic evening with a special someone.

FOR MORE INFO:

Le Patio

2401 NE 11th Ave.

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

954-530-4641

www.lepatiowiltonmanors.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.