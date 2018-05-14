When you were a kid, you probably played your fair share of duck, duck, goose with your friends. Well, guess what: Grown-ups have an adult version that’s full of grub and booze, thanks to Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog. We’ve got a sample of this year’s event and it’s got us saying duck, duck, goose!

It’s time to bring out your best duck call, because Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog’s big duck party is almost here.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Duck Duck Goose 3. We’ve got duck in every which way. We’ve got duck dumplings, we’ve got duck confit, we’ve got duck legs, we’ve got duck breast.”

We get it. It’s all about the duck — and the Magic City.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “I’m born and raised in Miami, and the one thing that we like to do is put on for our city. It’s all about the 305.”

And this year, some of South Florida’s biggest chefs are cooking up a storm for you to feast on.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “We have 16 chefs coming in. Each one is gonna make a creative dish based on duck.”

Like this foie gras pate creme.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Basically like a dessert using the foie gras or the fatty liver of the duck, garnish it with a little rum jelly, so it’s almost like a cocktail, and a little duck granola on top from the skin.”

Yum!

Not into that? How about…

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Momo, which is a Tibetan-style dumpling, which is filled with wonderful, succulent duck. Fried ’em up real quick and garnished it with some carrots.”

We know you’re probably thinking, “Why duck?”

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Duck is a very underutilized protein. Everybody knows chicken, everybody knows beef. A lot of people are familiar with the pig these days.”

So Jeremiah decided to show the ducks some love.

But his event is also about quenching your thirst.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “The wonderful crew here at The Anderson is gonna make a cocktail pairing to go along with each dish.”

All you need is a ticket, which will cost you $58, and the best part is, you don’t have to just settle for one dish or drink over another, because Duck Duck Goose is…

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “All you can eat, all you can drink, and it’s a party.”

It all goes down Memorial Day weekend at The Anderson in Miami, so get your ducks in a row, because this looks like one event you don’t want to miss.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog: “Holy [expletive]!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Duck Duck Goose Trois

Foielife.com

Duckduckgoose3.eventbrite.com

