Celebrities reveal favorite Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is one of the few days of the year celebrities get to feel right at home like the rest of us — you know, arguing with family at the dinner table and overeating. We checked in with a bunch of celebs about what they’re doing for the holiday.

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “Let something jump out of this damn box. Ya got knocked the hell out!”

Madea had a kind of spooky Halloween, but now it’s Thanksgiving time, baby! What’s she got in store for us?

Tyler Perry: “Cooking, trying to stay out of jail and gonna make sure that everybody that comes over to the house gonna get punched in their damn face if they eat too much.”

Yes, we totally ignored Tyler Perry’s feelings in favor of finding out what Madea was doing for turkey day.

William Levy: “I’m going down to Miami to see my kids.”

SoFlo’s own William Levy from “Star” sounds like he’s skipping out on the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

William Levy: “I don’t know if I’m going to be having anything more than a Cuban sandwich, but I’ll be down there.”

Meanwhile, Serayah McNeill from “Empire” is hitting the road as well.

Serayah McNeill: “I have family scattered everywhere, so I’m gonna definitely be with family. I won’t be here in Chicago, but I won’t be too far, either.”

Ike Barinholtz (as Chris): “Hi Katie, good to see you. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Meredith Hagner (as Abbie): “What?”

Billy Magnussen (as Mason): “Not Katie. Abby!”

Ike Barinholtz starred in, wrote and directed “The Oath.” It’s a dark comedy about family politics during Thanksgiving.

Naturally, we asked him about the holiday, like what his favorite side dish is.

Ike Barinholtz: “It’s, hands down, stuffing. I do my own version of one where I put in pastrami, rye bread, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.”

Ike seems to be quite the kitchen connoisseur. When it comes to turkey or ham, he’s turkey all the way … with a twist.

Ike Barinholtz: “Turkey, baby. Two kinds: one roasted, one smoked. Leftovers for weeks.”

As for Wyatt Russell…

Wyatt Russell: “I’m a turkey guy. Ham, eh, ham’s alright.”

The star of “Overlord” — and son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — is also big on Thanksgiving Day football.

His team isn’t playing on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t fired up about ’em.

Wyatt Russell: “My team’s the Broncos, and right now it’s like. It’s unbelievable. I just can’t. Every week it’s like a one-score loss. They’ll get it together!”

Ne-Yo (singing): “I just can’t stop, hey yeah!”

The most thoughtful answer goes to Ne-Yo. The singer’s turkey day plans are inspired by his ex’s new book, “Keep It Classy,” which is about co-parenting.

Ne-Yo: “I have two children with her, and I have two children with my wife. This will be the first Thanksgiving where we all come together. It’s gonna be great.”

