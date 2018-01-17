Celebrate Peking Duck Day with ‘Duck Man’ at Komodo in Brickell

These days, there’s a holiday for pretty much every kind of food and drink you can think of. For instance, tomorrow is Peking Duck Day. By the way, happy Peking Duck Day! Now, I know you’re worrying about how and where you’re going to celebrate. We already have all our ducks in a row and found just the right place.

Got any plans for Peking Duck Day? Now you do…

David Grutman, owner: “It’s kind of a holiday every day here at Komodo because you can have peking duck any day of the week and it’s just as special.”

And Komodo in Brickell doesn’t have any old duck.

It’s prepared in a duck room by a guy known as “Duck Man” — who must have a real name, right?

David Grutman: “Please, that’s it! It’s just Duck Man. Don’t ask any other questions. It’s Duck Man.”

Alright, sorry, got it!

Komodo has been the dining choice for the beautiful people.

DJ Khaled, Waka Flocka, Chef Emeril Lagassee and NFL star Rob Gronkowski have all geeked out in the duck room.

David Grutman: “I mean, who doesn’t want to take a picture with the most beautiful duck they’ve ever seen? And this Duck Man, what he does — it’s like magical. People just are in awe.”

David Grutman: “Here they are — the Komodo peking duck. Unbelievable. Duck Man?!”

Some of the Duck Man’s magic includes using a duck roasting oven.

David Grutman: “It just makes it nice and crispy and delicious and juicy.”

For your duck day festivities, you have three mouth-watering options: duck lettuce wraps, arroz con pato and peking duck.

Phoebe Richmond, patron: “The peking duck is my favorite. It’s absolutely amazing. The duck lettuce wraps are superb, as well.”

Rita Gavrilov, patron: “I loved the food. My favorite would be the lettuce wraps.”

You could say Komodo is the “quack” of the town.

David Grutman: “I’ll get calls later on in the week from the celebrities, people saying, ‘Dave, I’m craving that duck. Where can I get that duck in L.A., in New York, wherever.’ You can’t. You have to come to Miami and come to Komodo and have the duck in person.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Komodo

801 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 534-2211

www.komodomiami.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.