Celebrate mom with a mermaid show and brunch at The Wreck Bar

A celebration is in order for this weekend. It’s the greatest day of the year — Mother’s Day. And with any holiday, it’s hard to go wrong with some alcohol and entertainment. Deco’s resident mama’s boy, Chris Van Vliet, is here with more.

All you moms out there … this Sunday is for you. I think that’s why they call it Mother’s Day. We’ve found a place that combines all the hallmarks of a perfect day: brunch, mimosas and mermaids.

There’s something fishy going on at the Wreck Bar inside Fort Lauderdale’s B Ocean Resort.

Carlos Salazar, general manager: “The Wreck Bar is part of our Sunday brunch, which is Mermaids and Mimosas.”

And this Sunday, include another ‘M’ in the equation.

Carlos Salazar: “It’s a special day for mothers, and this adds an entertainment that you would not get somewhere else.”

The Wreck Bar is pulling out all the stops for Mother’s Day.

There’s the usual bottomless mimosas, and a buffet brunch that seems to go on forever — from bacon, potatoes and fruit… To paella, prime rib and ceviche. Even a dessert table with a real life mermaid centerpiece…

Carlos Salazar: “The idea is to make you feel at home and spend two to three hours with us.”

And while you’re sipping on mimosas, you can enjoy the iconic mermaid show.

Feel free to interact with these majestic beauties!

Marina Anderson, mermaid performer: “We actually are receptive to what the audience says. We’ll hear them, which is always a big thing.”

The mermaids will also have something to show you — Mother’s Day messages.

Marina Anderson: “For these kinds of shows, it’s really extra special to be able to produce and show something like a sign that would make people feel like they’re included in the experience. It makes it very immersive, pardon the pun.”

Mother dearest will also get to take home some champagne and homemade chutney.

Guys, it sounds like you could win major brownie points here…

Megan Sordo, customer: “Unlimited food and mimosas is exactly what a new mom needs.”

Christine Hayes, customer: “It was so much fun. They have the mermaid show, brunch is fantastic. I love coming to B Ocean Resort.”

But wait — there’s more!

We’re giving away a one night stay at B Ocean Fort Lauderdale and a meal for two. Just email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com and you could win.

The Mimosas and Mermaid brunch is $65 per person and $20 for children.

If you want one of those custom underwater signs, that’ll cost you an extra $200 if you call ahead.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wreck Bar at B Ocean Resort

1140 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 524-5551

http://www.bhotelsandresorts.com/b-ocean/wreck-bar

