Everyone loves a good salad, and we’ve got one that’s easy and healthy as well. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
Salad:
1 small head cauliflower, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper
4 cups cooked white beans or two 15-ounce canned beans, drained
1 cup thinly sliced celery
3 tbs. chopped parsley
3 tbs. slivered scallions
Dressing:
1 large shallot, diced small
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tbs. lemon juice
2 tbs. red wine vinegar
Method of Preparation
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Put cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season
- with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast on the top rack until nicely browned, 20- 25 minutes. Set aside to cool.
- Make the dressing by mixing mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and diced shallots together. Whisk in olive oil and season to taste.
- Add beans, celery and cauliflower to a bowl and pour the dressing over the top. Toss well and let sit for 30 minutes to marry the flavors.
- Add chopped parsley and slivered scallions and toss again.
Serve and enjoy!
