Everyone loves a good salad, and we’ve got one that’s easy and healthy as well. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

Salad:

1 small head cauliflower, cut into 1/2 inch slices

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

4 cups cooked white beans or two 15-ounce canned beans, drained

1 cup thinly sliced celery

3 tbs. chopped parsley

3 tbs. slivered scallions

Dressing:

1 large shallot, diced small

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbs. lemon juice

2 tbs. red wine vinegar

Method of Preparation

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Put cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season

with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast on the top rack until nicely browned, 20- 25 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Make the dressing by mixing mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and diced shallots together. Whisk in olive oil and season to taste.

Add beans, celery and cauliflower to a bowl and pour the dressing over the top. Toss well and let sit for 30 minutes to marry the flavors.

Add chopped parsley and slivered scallions and toss again.

Serve and enjoy!

