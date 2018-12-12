Cat Café lets you drink coffee and play with kitties

Peanut butter and jelly. Lynn and Shireen. And now, a new purrrrrrrfect pairing — coffee and cats. It’s almost too good to be true. A new spot in the 305 is giving customers their fill of caffeine and kitties.

Put your paws in the air, and wave ’em like ya just don’t care! A cat cafe is meow open in South Florida.

Celyta Jackson, owner: “The easiest way to explain a cat cafe is a mashup between a really cool coffee bar and a giant foster home for adoptable cats.”

The Cat Café South Beach has a variety of coffee and treats — human treats — but the main attraction is of course the felines. There are more than 30 here.

Celyta Jackson: “It’s just a peaceful, relaxing time that you’ve got to just be loved and surrounded by cuddly, furry things.”

A $15 donation gets you up to an hour of time with the cats.

Celyta Jackson: “The donation that people give covers the care, feeding and keeps a roof over their heads.”

Some of the kitties are super playful and some are more reserved, but all of them are adorable.

Angela Bray, customer: “I walked by this morning and I saw people looking in the window and I was like, ‘What are they looking at?’ So I came in, then I came back tonight to play with the cats! I love cats. If I could have all of these, I would!”

Daved, customer: “This is amazing. I have one at home, but this is great, man, this is great.”

And dinner time is a sight you’ve really gotta feast your eyes on.

These cats do not pass up a chance to chow down.

Whether you stop in to adopt or just to chill with some cool cats, remember who’s in control here.

Celyta Jackson: “In reality, cats pick you. So while you’re sitting there enjoying your coffee, sooner or later, a cat’s gonna wander over and say, ‘You’re mine.'”

The Cat Café does same-day adoptions, but getting a pet is a serious commitment. You’ll be interviewed, there’s paperwork to fill out and a $75 fee. They’ve already found forever homes for 14 cats since opening in November.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cat Café South Beach

1423 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 397-8201

www.catcafesobe.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.