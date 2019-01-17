Cast of ‘The Orville’ spill details on new season

Elton John sang “It’s lonely out in space,” but the stars of “The Orville” are finding plenty of human and alien companionship. And the ship’s doctor is telling Deco all about it.

Unknown character: “I’m receiving a distress signal.”

Distress and deep space dysfunction on “The Orville.”

The second season continues to embark on diplomatic and exploratory missions, and things rarely go as planned.

Scott Grimes (as Lt. Gordon Malloy): “Oh, baby! This is what we signed up for!”

Chief Medical Officer Claire Finn is played by Penny Johnson Jerald.

Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn): “Look at that.”

She told Deco she was hoping for a “promotion” in season two.

Penny Johnson Jerald: “Season 2, I thought that it was no longer called ‘The Orville.’ I thought it was called ‘The Dr. Claire Finch Show.'” *laughs* “Now having said that, I am so happy with Season 2 because my character is allowed to do everything and anything that you can imagine.”

Seth MacFarlane (as Capt. Ed Mercer): “Oh my God, we’re in trouble.”

Similar to last season, the aliens are diverse and plentiful.

Penny Johnson Jerald: “The species that you meet in Season 2 will run from familiar territory to, ‘OK, this will be challenging,’ but I think because of the science in the future, there’s nothing that we can’t tackle.”

Norm MacDonald (as Yaphit): “These are for you.”

And although her big, hot romance was with an alien blob, the doctor is hopeful there will be some more conventional action.

Penny Johnson Jerald: “I’ve got to tell you there’s a lot of sex in Season 2, and I’m a woman, so maybe I’m going to be one of those people having sex.”

Mike Henry (as Dann): “Sweetness”

The sexy alien encounters continue tonight with an all new episode of “The Orville” at 9 p.m. on 7.

