Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ discuss new season

The wait is over. Let the binge-watching begin! Season three of “Stranger Things” dropped today, and we got as many spoiler-free details from the cast as we could.

Noah Schnapp (as Will Byers in “Stranger Things”): “What if he never left? What if we locked him out here with us?”

Things are very strange in season three of “Stranger Things,” but strange is the norm in the sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana.

David Harbour: “It’s big. It’s crazy. It’s beautiful.”

David Harbour, aka Chief Hopper, is super excited about this new season.

David Harbour: “It’s a lot more Spielberg-ian than the last two seasons even.”

Even more Spielberg-ian?!

*Joe Keery (as Steve Harrington) and Gaten Matarazzo (as Dustin Henderson) pretend to have a lightsaber fight*

Maya Hawke (as Robin in “Stranger Things”): How many children are you friends with?”

That’s probably because the “Stranger Things” kids are becoming “Stranger Things” teens.

Fandango’s Erik Davis put it this way…

Erik Davis, Fandango: “It’s going to show you a little bit more of a coming-of-age aspect. This is gonna have those vintage, summer coming-of-age movie vibes.”

Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, more or less told us the same thing.

Millie Bobby Brown: “It’s just a very relatable situation. They’re growing up. They don’t know what that in-between stage is of being a kid and being an adult, so it’s just that awkward stage of like, ‘Ahaha, I’m a being.'”

Finn Wolfhard (as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things”): “We’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think?”

Puberty’s hard enough without having to deal with a giant, mysterious monster ready to destroy your town!

Erik Davis: “What do these kids become? And how are their lives affected by these creatures that surround them as they begin aging?”

Of course, “Stranger Things” is one of those shows where the cast and crew are very tight-lipped about what will happen.

But we did get this much out of Chief Hopper.

David Harbour: “There’s also two huge surprises at the end, but I don’t wanna ruin it for you, so I don’t wanna tell you anything else. It’s gonna be great. You’ll love it.”

Oooh! You could totally feel him wanting to say more there!

We’ll just have to binge-watch the season and find out everything for ourselves.

