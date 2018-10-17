Cast of ‘Star’ and ‘Empire’ offer sneak peek into newest episodes

Wednesdays are a great night to break out the Tide or Wisk, cause “Empire” and “Star” are a couple of soapy dramas and everyone is airing their dirty laundry! The stars are giving us a sneak peek at tonight’s shows.

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “I’m the father. If somebody’s gotta risk their life for this family, it’s gonna be me.”

With “Empire” at 8 p.m. and “Star” at 9 p.m., get ready for two hours of non-stop drama.

Jude Demorest, who’s pregnant in real life, is playing a pregnant Star Davis, and said some labor pains are in store.

Jude Demorest: “We’ll find out that Star, who we last saw on a solo tour and kind of sad about it, has come back, and she has big news. She’s expecting and we’ll find out how that all unfolds.”

Matthew Noszka (as Jackson): “Don’t you think you’ve been working a little too hard lately?”

But even with art imitating life — her life — Jude is a pro, continuing to sing, dance and work long hours on the set.

Jude Demorest: “I’ve been good. I’ve kind of felt good, and I’m still dancing and doing the choreography and keeping up, so hopefully I can do that for my next couple episodes.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “The Lyons are broke. Those aren’t rumors.”

And on “Empire,” there’s a glimmer of hope after the Lyons lost everything, including their record company.

Star Jussie Smollett, who plays the middle son of Lucious and Cookie, says his parents are taking it hard.

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “I feel responsible.”

Jussie Smollett: “I think the person that takes it the hardest is Lucious, believe it or not. Come on. Cookie spent 17 years in jail. She can lose the furs, she can lose the jewels, as she’s had that for four seasons.”

Jussie Smollett (as Jamal Lyon): “Ain’t going to let us go without a fight.”

“Empire” starts at 8 p.m. and “Star” at 9 p.m. on Fox. Until then, there’s still plenty of Deco to come, so it’s a win-win!

