Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ hit the red carpet for Hollywood premiere

London native Tom Holland was far from home last night. He hit up the Hollywood premiere of his next Marvel film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and we’re inside the party.

Nice moves, Spidey!

Fans came out in full force to celebrate the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in Hollywood, Wednesday.

The entire cast walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on the Walk of Fame.

Tom Holland: “A whole new Spider-Man, something we’ve never seen before, stakes higher than they’ve ever been before, and a film that follows the masterpiece that is “Avengers: Endgame.”

Spidey himself, actor Tom Holland, met fans and even posed for selfies.

Co-star Samuel L. Jackson said Tom’s just that kind of guy.

Sam L. Jackson: “Everything about him exudes youthfulness, energy, and he’s got a big, big, big personality. He’s just a great kid, too, and his sincerity comes through.”

Director Jon Watts agrees.

Jon Watts: “I think there’s something about Tom Holland that really captures the youthful exuberance of Peter Parker. He’s excited, he’s positive, and Tom can actually do a back flip, so you put all those things together and you have the perfect Spider-Man.”

Tuwaine Barrett (as a police officer in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”): “You gonna be the next Iron Man now?

Tom Holland (as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”): “Well, no. I don’t have time. I’m too busy doing your jobs.”

Along with plenty of action, “Far From Home” has a lot of great character development.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Generations of us all love Spider-Man, but I think this is the new incarnation. I think the tone of the movie — it’s so funny, it’s so moving.”

The cast can’t wait for fans to see the film.

Zendaya: “I’m so lucky to be, I think, a very small piece of such an incredibly large and amazing puzzle.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”): “Are you going to step up or not?”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” swings into theaters on July 2.

