Cast of ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ talk about being in the present at Parisian premiere

Keeping up with Chris Van Vliet ain’t easy. One day he’s swinging from a trapeze, the next he’s hanging with Tom Cruise in Paris. He’s at the Parisian premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and a red carpet party.

The red carpet rolled out for what might be the most picturesque world premiere ever.

Tom Cruise: “This was our dream place to have this premiere here.”

Henry Cavill: “I love these things, it’s so exciting, and here we are in front of the Eiffel Tower.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “Can you see that in the middle of us?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, we can see that.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “Look at this! Wooo!”

Chris Van Vliet: “This is very romantic.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “I know.”

This was my first interview ever with Tom Cruise, and when we met, he seemed to think I looked like one of his co-stars.

Tom Cruise: “You’re like Henry Cavill’s brother!”

Maybe a little?

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is the sixth movie in the franchise, which means the intensity is turned up to outdo the five movies that came before it.

Simon Pegg (as Benji Dunn): “What are you waiting for?”

Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt): “I’m jumping out a window!”

Simon Pegg (as Benji Dunn): “Oh, sorry. Good luck.”

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, but on this movie, he pushed himself to the limit.

Tom Cruise: “You could die so many different ways doing that. We had to be very careful.”

Rebecca Ferguson (as Ilsa Faust): “What the hell is he doing?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Everyone’s obviously talking about the action sequences, but some of your dramatic roles are some of my favorite movies of all time — ‘Jerry Maguire,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Vanilla Sky.’ What do you want your legacy to be?”

Tom Cruise: “I don’t really think about legacy, I just think in terms of the moment that I got to make a movie. It was a dream of mine and when I was making the movie, I was like, ‘This is the greatest thing ever.’ If I could make movies the rest of my life, I’d be happy.”

In “Fallout,” Tom does motorcycle chases, he hangs from a helicopter, jumps from building to building — which he did break his ankle doing – and he does his most dangerous stunt yet: skydiving from 25,000 feet.

Chris Van Vliet: “How do you direct from 25,000 feet?”

Christopher McQuarrie: “Um, you have asked the million dollar question. You tell everyone what to do, you stand back, and then you watch as they jump out of a perfectly good airplane.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I heard you did it over 100 times, so on camera, what take are we seeing there?”

Tom Cruise: “You’re seeing the last take.”

