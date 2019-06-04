Cast of ‘Dark Phoenix’ talk about latest ‘X-Men’ film

Good guys can have a dark side. Good girls can have a dark side too, and it’s so much more fun, and that’s what happens in “Dark Phoenix.” Lynn went to London to hang with the cast, and I promise you, being bad isn’t bad at all.

Tye Sheridan (as Scott Summers/Cyclops): “Did you hear what the kids are calling you? Phoenix.”

It’s an “X-Men” film like no other — with the science fiction you expect and the drama you don’t.

Sophie Turner (as Jean Grey/Phoenix): “When I lose control, bad things happen.”

Sophie Turner: “It’s always fun to be bad.”

Sophie Turner plays Jean, who’s a good mutant until she becomes the most powerful force in the universe.

Jessica Chastain (as Vuk): “Hello, Jean.”

Sophie Turner (as Jean Grey/Phoenix): “Who are you?”

Jessica Chastain (as Vuk): “The better question is — Who are you?”

Jessica Chastain’s character wants her powers and is bad to the bone.

Lynn Martinez: “One of the things I loved about this movie is two strong women. No damsel in distress. Was that attractive to you guys?”

Sophie Turner: “It was a woman rescuing a woman and empowering that woman.”

Jessica Chastain: “And in the end Jean saved herself. I don’t know, was that a spoiler?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yeah, no, I don’t think it was.”

Sophie Turner (as Jean Grey/Phoenix): “Are you threatening me?”

Michael Fassbender (as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto): “That’s right.”

Sophie Turner (as Jean Grey/Phoenix): “That would be a bad idea.”

Jessica Chastain: “It’s fun to be human, and so humans have flaws, so it’s good to be messy and manipulative and selfish.”

There’s plenty of female strength in this movie without losing femininity.

Lynn Martinez: “Your character is a villain, but you wear heels the whole time?”

Sophie Turner: “We haven’t heard this on any other question.”

Jessica Chastain: “I know! Interesting! You don’t have to dress in a certain way that evokes power.”

And Jessica’s “bad guy” character says such powerful things, you find yourself kinda liking her.

Michael Fassbender: “And what was going on with Jean? Was she really evil? Or was that some kind of manipulation?”

Michael Fassbender returns as Magneto. James McAvoy is Professor X, and both welcome the focus on females in this movie.

Michael Fassbender: “Give Sophie and Jean this central stage to do her thing, and we’re all there as a sort of support around her, and I think we’re seeing a lot more of that. There is a change.”

Sophie Turner: “What I want everyone to take from this movie — especially women and girls — is that they can look up and see a superhero movie and see two women at the forefront of it who are incredibly well-rounded and flawed.”

Amen to that.

Lynn Martinez: “Right? Hahaha.”

“Dark Phoenix” hit theaters Friday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.