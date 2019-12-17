Cast of ‘Cats’ talks with Deco about upcoming musical

“Cats” the musical was one of the most successful in Broadway and London’s West End history. Whether you ever caught it on the stage or not, no doubt you probably want to see what Dame Judi Dench looks like in a cat suit. It’s a thing we definitely didn’t know we absolutely needed in our lives when we caught up with the cast in London.

It’s the “purrr-fect” thing to do this weekend.

Dame Judi Dench (as Old Deuteronomy): “I judge a cat by its soul.”

Idris Alba (as Macavity): “I’ve got plenty of soul.”

It’s based on the wildly successful Andrew Lyod Weber musical about a tribe of cats, called the jellicles, who decide which one gets a new life.

Dame Judi Dench: “I think people will go for lots of reasons to it, and rightfully so because there are many, many just wonderful things to see. The dancing in it is spectacular.”

But, cats do have their haters, and this is what star Jennifer Hudson had to say about that.

Jennifer Hudson: “I feel like a lot of people’s issue with them is, I’m like, ‘You’re just mad that they’re independent and don’t need you.'”

Alex Miranda: “Cuter — kittens or puppies?”

Dame Judi Dench: “Oh, this is much too difficult to answer.”

Laurie Davidson: “Puppies?”

Alex Miranda: “You feel guilt saying it!”

Laurie Davidson: “I think Judi’s very upset with me now that I’ve said puppies.”

Dame Judi Dench: “Oh, I met a puppy recently. Irresistible! A Teacup Maltese.”

Jennifer Hudson: “I can’t! OK. Oh, my God! I think cats have more personality when they’re kittens, because they’re just so playful and they are hilarious.”

Miami native Jason Derulo is not much of a cat person in real life, but during filming, he was able to learn, scientifically speaking, why.

Alex Miranda: “What are they like? How do you be one?”

Jason Derulo: “Man, cats are really into themselves. They’re loners. When they want their love, they want their love at that particular time, and when they don’t anymore, they’re like, ‘Nah, I’m cool. Why you petting me, G? Stop it.'”

Which is what makes them so funny! But Rebel Wilson, who wasn’t that amused before filming, has officially given in.

Rebel Wilson: “I just watched YouTube video after YouTube video watching cats doing these hilarious things. I was into it. I used to mock people for doing that before.”

The new film adaptation of the feline Broadway phenomenon “Cats” hits theaters on Friday, Dec 20.

