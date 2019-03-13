Cast of ‘Breakthrough’ talk about upcoming faith-based drama

The American victory over the Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics has been called the “Miracle on Ice.” Legendary sports announcer Al Michaels asked, “Do you believe in miracles?!” Now, there’s another miraculous story on ice. Or should we say “under” the ice? Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with that.

Character (in “Breakthrough”): “Hey, boys! Get off the ice! It’s not safe!”

“Breakthrough” is the true story of a teenager, played by Marcel Ruiz, who broke through an icy lake and had no pulse for 45 minutes.

Sam Trammel (as Dr. Kent Sutterer): “We’ve done everything medically possible. There’s nothing more we can do.”

He then had a different kind of breakthrough when he made what doctors say is a miraculous and full recovery. His mom in the movie is “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, who was born and raised in Homestead.

Chris Van Vliet: “What is the thing you miss the most about Florida when you’re in LA?”

Chrissy Metz: “Publix. That was not a plug or an endorsement. I am not getting paid by them, but I do love me some Publix.”

Chrissy Metz (as Joyce Smith): “Please, God, send your holy spirit to save my son!”

The film centers around the family’s faith and what they say brought their son back from the dead.

Chrissy Metz: “It’s hard to put into words because you’ve seen this story. I’ve read the book, but actually meeting these human beings who’ve gone though this experience, it’s like you can’t really understand it.”

While the real life John Smith fell in those icy waters, Marcel had to do the same for the movie.

Chris Van Vliet: “What are the scenes like underwater for you?”

Marcel Ruiz: “It took a whole team to do it, and it was fun. It was really fun.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s fun?!”

Marcel Ruiz: “It was scary, but it was fun. At the end, I was happy because of that, but it was crazy.”

Devon Franklin, who produced this movie and also “Miracles From Heaven,” said miracles are all around us.

Devon Franklin: “Miracles, I think they never go out of style. I think we all want miracles. We need miracles, and sometimes a movie like this puts the grand miracle on display where this young boy, John Smith, was brought back to life, but the real miracle is in everyday acts of kindness, acts of love, acts of community.”

Or simply put…

Marcel Ruiz: “You’re going to see this movie, and whoever sees it will believe in miracles.”

Dennis Haysbert (as Dr. Garrett): “Your son’s a miracle.”

“Breakthrough” is in theaters right before Easter on April 17.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.