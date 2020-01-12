Carrot Ginger Soup/ Belkys

(WSVN) - This meal is light and healthy. It’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Carrot Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

4 tbs. unsalted butter

2 large white onions, chopped

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

2 cups water

1 1/2 lb peeled and sliced carrots

2 tbs. grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tsp. kosher salt

white pepper to taste

plantain croutons for garnish

2 tbs. fresh micro greens or chives for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often until the onions are soft.

Add broth, carrots and ginger. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are soft for about 30 minutes.

Using an immersion blender (or in batch in a regular blender), carefully blend until smooth. Add heavy whipping cream and mix, adjust salt and pepper to your taste.

Ladle into 4 bowls and garnish with a little more whipping cream and fresh herbs for garnish.

To Plate:

– Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 4

