Carrot Ginger Soup/ Belkys

(WSVN) - This meal is light and healthy. It’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Carrot Ginger Soup
Ingredients:
4 tbs. unsalted butter
2 large white onions, chopped
2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
2 cups water
1 1/2 lb peeled and sliced carrots
2 tbs. grated fresh ginger
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tsp. kosher salt
white pepper to taste
plantain croutons for garnish
2 tbs. fresh micro greens or chives for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often until the onions are soft.
- Add broth, carrots and ginger. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are soft for about 30 minutes.
- Using an immersion blender (or in batch in a regular blender), carefully blend until smooth. Add heavy whipping cream and mix, adjust salt and pepper to your taste.
- Ladle into 4 bowls and garnish with a little more whipping cream and fresh herbs for garnish.
To Plate:
– Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 4
