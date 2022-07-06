(WSVN) - Musician Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance Tuesday night.

About 40 minutes into his set, Santana, 74, was starting to sing a new song when he collapsed. He was performing outside the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor music theater about 40 miles North and West of Detroit, Michigan.

All of the people on the stage gathered around him. The audience was asked to pray because he had a serious medical emergency.

It’s unclear what happened and what Santana’s condition is. Medical crews are currently at work.

