Caribbean 305 to bring eclectic cuisines to Wynwood

The sultry, sexy vibe of the islands is a nonstop magnet for vacationers from all over the globe. Well, party people, time to get your groove on. Caribbean 305 is coming back to Miami.

The Magic City is gonna be even more magical when Caribbean 305 takes over the Mana Wynwood Convention Center next weekend.

Richy Miranda-Cortese, Caribbean 305: “Caribbean 305 is a culinary event extraordinaire.”

It’s like everything that makes the tropics such a sweet spot has come to our doorstep.

Richy Miranda-Cortese: “Without leaving Miami, you’ll visit 16 countries while savoring their food, their drinks, the whole ambiance.”

Mofongo Restaurant in Little Havana will be providing Puerto Rican delicacies that are guaranteed to satisfy.

Luis Reyes, Mofongo Restaurant: “And those are the two plates that we here at Mofongo are proud to serve to all the community. We’re doing Serenata de Bacalao. That’s a serenade with codfish.”

You’re gonna be singing about this dish: codfish covered with sautéed vegetables and crowned with plantains.

Still hungry? Check out this meaty masterpiece.

Luis Reyes: “And we’re doing green peas, that is arroz con gandules, with pork stuffed.”

Fried chunks of stuffed pork served with green peas inside yellow rice. It’s a meal that’s been in Chef Juan Alameda Rodriguez’s family for years.

Chef Juan Alameda Rodriguez: “My grandmother used to make it all the time.”

Zadeth Rodriguez, diner: “For me, the food is amazing. It tastes just like Puerto Rican food, just like my grandmas used to cook.”

What would a celebration of the Caribbean be without cocktails? The Olivia Restaurant and Bar at Hollywood’s CIRC Hotel has taken care of that quite nicely.

Kaycee, Olivia Restaurant and Bar: “Caribbean Spice is made with Belvedere Vodka, which is our sponsored spirit for Caribbean Month. It also has an almond liqueur, as well as lime juice shaken, topped with soda water.”

This bad boy has a special place at the soiree.

Kaycee: “It’s gonna be the welcome drink for all the attendees.”

Gigi: “You could really taste the fruit in the drink, so I really enjoyed it.”

Caribbean 305 is absolutely the coolest way to celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Richy Miranda-Cortese: “Just come here and enjoy the best.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Caribbean 305

June 22, 2019, 8-11 p.m.

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

https://caribbean305.com/

Mofongo Restaurant

1644 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(786) 542-1645

https://www.mofongoscalle8.com/

Olivia Restaurant and Bar

CIRC Hotel

1780 Polk St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 500-1780

http://www.oliviarestaurantandbar.com/

