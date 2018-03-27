Cardi B unveils ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album cover and announces release date

(CNN) — Cardi B is making money moves.

The rapper on Monday unveiled the cover art for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” on Instagram.

Cardi B appears in a white and black checkered suit with cropped, bright yellow hair. In her typical mischievous fashion, her lip is curled and her tongue is sticking out.

She also revealed in the caption the release date of the highly-anticipated album.

“My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B became a household name after the release of her debut single “Bodak Yellow.” Since then, she’s topped Billboard charts and amassed an impressive nine nominations for last year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, including best new artist and single of the year.

She released her first mixtape in 2016, “Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1” and her second “Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2” in 2017.

Cardi B can also add another milestone to her resume: She’s set to take the stage for the first time on “Saturday Night Live” as their musical guest this weekend.

