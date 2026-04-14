SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cardi B is making a South Florida stop as part of her latest concert tour.

The Grammy winner is bringing her “Little Miss Drama Tour” to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Tuesday night.

Tickets are still available for purchase, ranging from hundreds to the thousands of dollars.

The tour is based on Cardi B’s second studio album, “Am I the Drama?”

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

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