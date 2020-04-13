Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes donate 200 Cuban sandwiches to healthcare workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two pop singers have purchased 200 Cuban sandwiches to feed doctors and nurses in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes handed out the sandwiches to healthcare workers at Jackson South Medical Center, Friday.

The sandwiches came from El Rinconcito Latino in Miami.

“When they say, ‘200 sandwiches,’ [we said], ‘What? At this time? It’s for what?'” restaurant employee Andreina Rodriguez said. “It’s important to support a local business, so Camila Cabello, thank you.”

In a tweet, the Jackson Health Foundation thanked the singer-songwriters for donating the meals. The duo, who have been in a relationship since July and have been quarantining together in Coral Gables, are not new to giving back to the community.

The couple visited virtually with pediatric patients at a hospital in Washington last week.

Cabello also gave her time to the free iHeartRadio Living Room Relief Concert for America, which aired on Fox.

El Rinconcito Latino said they are giving a free large order of chicken soup to 10 healthcare workers at each of their six locations every day. Those looking to get the free meal will be asked to show their work ID.

