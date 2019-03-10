Calle Ocho draws over 500,000 to iconic Little Havana street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A one-day, one-of-a-kind festival that’s one of the largest in the world, Calle Ocho delighted hundreds of thousands of revelers this weekend with a burst of Latin culture.

Going strong for over four decades, Calle Ocho celebrates Latin American life and traditions in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Sunday’s super-sized block party was put on by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

“[We had] over eight stages with live musical acts. We had so much food, so much dancing throughout the festival,” said Jesus Lebeña, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

Organizers described the annual bash as a global project serving the international community. They estimated more than 500,000 people were in attendance this year.

Taking over Southwest Eighth Street, the festival featured Latin sounds, celebrities and more.

“We had a really fun time,” said reveler Kevin Drummond. “The bands were good, the food looks really good, a lot of people around.”

Attendees said the food alone was worth the admission — from a croqueta-eating contest to vendors and local restaurants.

“A lot of good food: arroz con gandules, empanadas,” said reveler Valorie Gonzalez. “I got some mango, like mango con chile.”

Calle Ocho has served the community across generations, helping to bring the vibrant Latin culture and experience to those who pack the streets of Little Havana every year.

And here in 2019, it was another cause for celebration.

“It’s all about bringing the community together,” said a reveler.

Cleanup crews are expected to remain on Southwest Eighth Street throughout the night, but it should be ready to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, just in time for the rush hour commute.

