Cafe La Trova’s bartender showed Deco how to make the Cuban eggnog

Eggnog has been around since colonial times.

The combination of eggs, cream and booze has become a staple around the holidays.

If you want to make your own, bartender Julio Cabrera from Miami’s Cafe La Trova, is here to show you how.

Julio Cabrera, bartender: “Today, we’re making the Cuban eggnog. It’s a twist on a regular eggnog. During Christmas time, when you finish the Christmas dinner, you’re gonna have this one as a celebration.”

The first part is easy.

Julio Cabrera: “First, we’re gonna separate the egg yolk and the egg white. Now, we’re gonna whisk the egg yolk.”

Add in a few house-hold ingredients.

Julio Cabrera: “Now we’re gonna add a half cup sugar. We add two cups of almond milk. Now we add three cups of cream.”

Now for the best part!

Julio Cabrera: “We add some good rum, I use in this case, aged rum.”

Add rum to taste, then whisk the egg whites with sugar.

Julio Cabrera: “The final step is some chocolate notes with coffee. We add some nutmeg. That is always really important.”

It’s creamy, it’s decadent and with enough rum, it might just make your relatives bearable.

Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 286-2802

