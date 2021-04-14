Cacio e Pepe/ Propaganda, Miami

(WSVN) - Making one of the most iconic Italian meals only takes just a few minutes, and the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Noah Sells

The Restaurant: Propaganda, Miami

The Dish: Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:

6 oz pasta

Equal parts water and chicken stock (for boiling pasta)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

3 tbsp butter

3/4 cup Pecorino

3/4 cup Parmigiano

Method of Preparation:

Toast pepper with oil and butter.

Add water and chicken stock.

Break pasta into pot.

Cook for 12 minutes, constantly stirring.

Take off heat and stir in Pecorino and Parmigiano.

To Plate:

Plate and garnish with extra black pepper, pecorino and parmesan and olive oil

Pastifico Propaganda

97 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.pastificiopropaganda.com

786-615-2555

