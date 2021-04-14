Cacio e Pepe/ Propaganda, Miami

(WSVN) - Making one of the most iconic Italian meals only takes just a few minutes, and the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Noah Sells
The Restaurant: Propaganda, Miami
The Dish: Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:

6 oz pasta
Equal parts water and chicken stock (for boiling pasta)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
3 tbsp butter
3/4 cup Pecorino
3/4 cup Parmigiano

Method of Preparation:

  • Toast pepper with oil and butter.
  • Add water and chicken stock.
  • Break pasta into pot.
  • Cook for 12 minutes, constantly stirring.
  • Take off heat and stir in Pecorino and Parmigiano.

To Plate:

  • Plate and garnish with extra black pepper, pecorino and parmesan and olive oil

Pastifico Propaganda
97 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127
www.pastificiopropaganda.com
786-615-2555

