Cacio e Pepe/ Propaganda, Miami

(WSVN) - Making one of the most iconic Italian meals only takes just a few minutes, and the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Noah Sells
The Restaurant: Propaganda, Miami
The Dish: Cacio e Pepe
Ingredients:
6 oz pasta
Equal parts water and chicken stock (for boiling pasta)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
3 tbsp butter
3/4 cup Pecorino
3/4 cup Parmigiano
Method of Preparation:
- Toast pepper with oil and butter.
- Add water and chicken stock.
- Break pasta into pot.
- Cook for 12 minutes, constantly stirring.
- Take off heat and stir in Pecorino and Parmigiano.
To Plate:
- Plate and garnish with extra black pepper, pecorino and parmesan and olive oil
Pastifico Propaganda
97 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127
www.pastificiopropaganda.com
786-615-2555
