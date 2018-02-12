It was a star-studded weekend in South Florida. From a former girl bander, to someone with lots of “Flo,” celebs were all over this weekend.

Flo Rida: “Put your hands up. Put your hands up.”

The 305’s own Flo Rida brought down the house at his BleauLive concert at LIV at the Fontainebleau.

The rapper brought one young fan on stage, and even got up close and personal with fans.

Before we knew her from “X Factor,” Camila Cabello was a Miami girl.

Maria Tobia: “I’ve been following her since ‘X Factor,’ basically, and then she went solo, and she’s been amazing.”

The former Fifth Harmony member came back to her hometown for a meet-and-greet with fans sponsored by Spotify.

Colin Daniels: “The album is so great, and I am glad to give support to her for all that she has done and everything.”

In honor of Camila’s hit, “Havana,” Spotify transformed Gramps in Wynwood into “Casa Camila.” It was the setting for a Cuban-inspired party with salsa dancers and a Cuban “mock-tail” bar.

Maria Tobia: “It’s been amazing. I’ve been eating and drinking ‘jugos’ a lot, and I’ve been dancing. It’s been really great.”

Chloë Sevigny slid into South Florida for the weekend. The actress was here for the grand opening of Aventura Mall’s 93-foot tall slide.

Stop by the mall — and you can slide like Chloë.

Dwyane Wade was the guest of honor at Leynia at the Delano. Friends and family — including D-Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union — were celebrating number 3’s return to the Miami Heat.

Can’t think of a better way of capping off a winning weekend.

