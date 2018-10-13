POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double shooting in Pompano Beach.

BSO officials were called to the area of Hammondville Road and Northwest 16th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Saturday after two people were shot.

The victims were transported to Broward Health North in unknown condition.

Deputies said a shooter has not been apprehended.

The motive remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this double shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

