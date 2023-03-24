I feel the need, the need for mead! The centuries-old elixir is making a comeback — yes, in the 21st century, and could it be sweeter than ever?! Alcoholic beverage investigator, and sweetheart Alex Miranda found out.

So what is mead?

Well, it’s essentially honey wine.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I still miss that pure honey McDonald’s used to offer with their chicken nuggets, but this is a close second.

A Broward brewery is turning out the good stuff for modern-day adventurers.

The act of drinking mead has changed since the days of the vikings, but the ancient liquid hasn’t lost any of its appeal in these modern times.

John Hoolihan: “Mead is a delicious drink that’s been around since medieval times. It’s one of the first known alcohols that has been created.”

At Brewlihan Mead Company in Oakland Park, they’re filling your glass with top-shelf stuff — thanks to the bees.

John Hoolihan: “Meadery is similar to a modern version of wine. Instead of grapes as our main fermentable source, we utilize honey, so we use a lot of local Florida honey to create a delicious product.”

Listen up, mead-heads, when it comes to your favorite drink, this place stands alone.

John Hoolihan: “So one of the things that makes us really unique is that there are no other meaderies located in Broward County.”

The product here stands up to anything offered around the globe.

John Hoolihan: “When we compare to meaderies nationwide we’re actually number two ranked in the entire world, so we’re really proud of the work that we do.”

That work turns out plenty of choices that you can check out individually or as part of a flight.

John Hoolihan: “Everything from bone-dry drinking, like a modern day chardonnay, to something that is ultra-sweet, like a dessert wine or a late harvest wine.”

Nothing is rushed at Brewlihan. They will serve no wine before its time.

John Hoolihan: “The age-old expression is wine gets better with age, so oftentimes our product will not touch your lips until it’s aged about six months.”

Any flavor that calls to you can also be enjoyed anywhere you are.

John Hoolihan: “So everything that we have on draft that’s made in-house we can as well.”

Brewlihan’s guarantee: there’s something special waiting here just for you.

John Hoolihan: “Everyone that walks through this door is going to find at least one thing that they absolutely fall in love with.”

Charlie Waldvogel: “Big mead fan myself, and they just blew me away. I mean this stuff is spectacular.”

Brewlihan is only open on the weekend, which is probably a good idea.

