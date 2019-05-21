Brainy besties out for trouble in Olivia Wilde’s directing debut ‘Booksmart’

In high school, there were the cool kids, the jocks, the geeks and even class clowns — and usually those stereotypes followed you around until graduation. But what if you had 24 hours to change your rep? That’s what the girls in “Booksmart” try to do.

Who were you in high school? In “Booksmart,” Amy and Molly want to shed their goody-two-shoes reputations before graduation.

Beanie Feldstein (as Molly): “Amy, we only have one night left to have studied and partied in high school. Otherwise we’re just gonna be the girls that missed out. We haven’t done anything. We haven’t broken any rules.”

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein play the besties who want to change their high school stereotypes.

Beanie Feldstein: “They’re ride-or-die best friends, and they basically realize that they’ve been each other’s best friend and been incredibly good at school, but they haven’t had much fun.”

While the movie is full of a lot of laughs, according to Kaitlyn and Beanie, it’s got a good message, too.

Kaitlyn Dever: “I think the biggest one for me, and I think for a lot of people, is maybe asking the audience to not judge people as much as you maybe did before, ’cause I think we are all guilty of it.”

In “Booksmart,” there were actresses in front of the camera and one behind the camera, too. Olivia Wilde made her directing debut with this one.

Olivia Wilde: “This has been a dream for a while, but to step in the role of director in ‘Booksmart,’ as opposed to any other project I could have been chosen for, is so exciting because I love this movie. I love this cast.”

And she was even able to use her acting experience to her benefit.

Olivia Wilde: “Actors all speak the same language regardless of your level of experience. There is a kind of a language that we speak that brings us together and makes it possible to communicate, and that was what I think I brought to it.”

For the stars, having one of their own calling the shots was perfect.

Kaitlyn Dever: “She really just knows how to make actors feel completely comfortable and safe and trusted and inclusive.”

Beanie Feldstein: “We can see her imprint of every single frame on of the movie.”

Kaitlyn Dever: “Well, this seems excessive. Shotgun! Just kidding. I don’t have one.”

“Booksmart” cracks open in theaters on Friday, May 24.

