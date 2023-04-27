FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic squadron is set to soar above Broward County skies this weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns to the region Saturday and Sunday, and members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are ready to shine in front of spectators.

The elite group’s talented pilots will fly the F-18 Super Hornet for this weekend’s event.

“I think its an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of of this team and be able to showcase what the Navy and Marine Corps have to offer all the way across the globe,” said pilot Chris Kapushansky.

The Blue Angels will perform a combination of formation and solo maneuvers that promises to take spectators’ breath away.

The aircraft will sometimes get as close as 2 feet apart while performing loops, inverted rolls and high-performance turns.

“It’s a lot of fun between the Diamond and the solos, then we kind of get everybody together and do the whole Delta formation,” said Kapushansky, “so we try to keep everybody engaged while executing a nice, safe demonstration.”

Two solo jets will perform difficult maneuvers together, then close in on each other going as fast as 1,000 miles an hour.

But the pilots said spectators will see a few extra changes this year.

“This is our third season flying the F-18 Super Hornet, so it’s a little bit bigger than the Legacy Hornet that people have seen in the past,” said Kapushansky. “All that is, it just makes it look like we’re a lot bigger, so it’s about 33% larger, which is pretty remarkable.”

The U.S. Navy promises audiences will not be disappointed.

For tickets and more information about the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.