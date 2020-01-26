Stuffed Cherry Peppers/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a quick and easy appetizer that everyone will love, and no cooking is required! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Ingredients:

1 jar of sweet red cherry peppers

6 ounces herbed cream cheese (room temp)

1 handful chopped cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Drain the peppers.

Slice off the top and scoop out of seeds.

Using a small spoon, stuff the inside of each pepper with the herbed cream cheese.

Garnish with chopped cilantro.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 10-12

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.