Stuffed Cherry Peppers/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a quick and easy appetizer that everyone will love, and no cooking is required! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Ingredients:
1 jar of sweet red cherry peppers
6 ounces herbed cream cheese (room temp)
1 handful chopped cilantro
Method of Preparation:
- Drain the peppers.
- Slice off the top and scoop out of seeds.
- Using a small spoon, stuff the inside of each pepper with the herbed cream cheese.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro.
To Plate:
- Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 10-12
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.