Ingredients:

1 lb. cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tbs. olive oil- divided

1/2 bag coleslaw mix

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1 tbs. white, distilled vinegar

zest and juice of one lime

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

6-8 flour or corn tortillas

Method of Preparation:

Dry the shrimp with paper towels.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and toss to coat with oil and your mix of spices.

Let them sit while you make the slaw.

In another mixing bowl, combine yogurt, vinegar, lime and cilantro. Mix and add to the coleslaw. Toss to coat.

Preheat a skillet over medium heat and add oil.

Sauté the shrimp until cooked through- about 7 to 10 minutes.

Spoon the shrimp onto warmed tortillas and top with coleslaw mix and any additional toppings.

Warm the tortillas, then top with shrimp and slaw. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.