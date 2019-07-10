Scallops Moilee/ MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - Some of the best places to find scallops are right here in Florida, and you can pair them up with a spicy Indian-style sauce. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Christopher Corda

The Restaurant: MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Scallops Moilee

Ingredients:

600 g. (shelled weight) Bay scallops, cleaned

1 tbsp. Coconut or groundnut oil

½ tsp. Black mustard seeds

¼ tsp. Bumin seeds

1 Onion, very finely chopped

2 Green chilies, halved, deseeded and finely sliced

4 Garlic cloves, very finely chopped

2½ cm. Cube of ginger, peeled and grated

20 Curry leaves (or 40 dried)

½ tsp. Ground turmeric

½ tsp. Chili powder

½ tsp. Coriander powder

400 ml. Coconut milk

12 Cherry tomatoes, halved

Squeeze of lime juice or lemon juice (to taste)

1½ tbsp. Chopped fresh coriander, to serve

Plain boiled rice, to serve

Method of Preparation:

Look at the scallops to find a little white bit at the side – this becomes tough when cooked, so cut it off.

Sear on both sides until cooked through.

Add lime or lemon juice to taste.

Heat the oil and add the mustard and cumin seeds.

Cook until the mustard seeds start to pop, then add the onion, chilies, garlic, ginger and curry leaves.

Cook for 12 mins or until the onion is golden and the ginger no longer tastes ‘raw’.

Add the turmeric, chili powder and coriander powder and cook for 1 min, then add the coconut milk.

Bring to a simmer, season and add the tomatoes.

Cook for 12-15 mins or until the mixture is slightly thicker and reduced.

To Plate:

Scatter with coriander and serve with rice.

MOKSHA Indian Brasserie

2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

954-314-7349

mokshaftl.com/

