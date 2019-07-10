Scallops Moilee/ MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - Some of the best places to find scallops are right here in Florida, and you can pair them up with a spicy Indian-style sauce. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Christopher Corda
The Restaurant: MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Scallops Moilee
Ingredients:
600 g. (shelled weight) Bay scallops, cleaned
1 tbsp. Coconut or groundnut oil
½ tsp. Black mustard seeds
¼ tsp. Bumin seeds
1 Onion, very finely chopped
2 Green chilies, halved, deseeded and finely sliced
4 Garlic cloves, very finely chopped
2½ cm. Cube of ginger, peeled and grated
20 Curry leaves (or 40 dried)
½ tsp. Ground turmeric
½ tsp. Chili powder
½ tsp. Coriander powder
400 ml. Coconut milk
12 Cherry tomatoes, halved
Squeeze of lime juice or lemon juice (to taste)
1½ tbsp. Chopped fresh coriander, to serve
Plain boiled rice, to serve
Method of Preparation:
- Look at the scallops to find a little white bit at the side – this becomes tough when cooked, so cut it off.
- Sear on both sides until cooked through.
- Add lime or lemon juice to taste.
- Heat the oil and add the mustard and cumin seeds.
- Cook until the mustard seeds start to pop, then add the onion, chilies, garlic, ginger and curry leaves.
- Cook for 12 mins or until the onion is golden and the ginger no longer tastes ‘raw’.
- Add the turmeric, chili powder and coriander powder and cook for 1 min, then add the coconut milk.
- Bring to a simmer, season and add the tomatoes.
- Cook for 12-15 mins or until the mixture is slightly thicker and reduced.
To Plate:
- Scatter with coriander and serve with rice.
MOKSHA Indian Brasserie
2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
954-314-7349
mokshaftl.com/
