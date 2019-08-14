Quinotto with Grilled Salmon/ Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef spices things up in the kitchen. He shows us how to turn risotto into a South American fusion dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Beto Quiroz

The Restaurant: Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Quinotto with Grilled Salmon

Ingredients:

1 lb. Salmon filets

3 cups Cooked quinoa

1/2 cup Chopped onions

2 tbsp. Aji amarillo paste

1 tbsp. Garlic puree

1/2 cup Heavy cream

6 stalks Asparagus (grilled)

Salt and pepper

Method of Preparation for Quinotto:

Heat olive oil and onion in a pan oil and until onion is soft and golden, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer before adding the pre-cooked quinoa and occasionally stirring.

Add aji amarillo paste, salt and pepper; simmer 1-2 minutes.

Stir in heavy cream. Start with about 1/2 of it and add as much as needed; add the full amount for a rich and creamy quinotto.

Turn off the heat and adjust seasonings. Add more salt if needed.

The quinotto will thicken as it sits. If this happens, add in a splash or two of vegetable broth.

Garnish with parmesan cheese.

Method of Preparation for Salmon:

Season filets with salt and pepper and sear.

Turn after 4-7 minutes or until filets reach the desire temperature.

To Plate:

Serve the quinotto topped with the grilled salmon and grilled asparagus as garnish.

Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine

2925 NE 6th Ave.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

954-533-4350

www.bravoperuvianrestaurant.com/

