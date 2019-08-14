Quinotto with Grilled Salmon/ Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef spices things up in the kitchen. He shows us how to turn risotto into a South American fusion dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Beto Quiroz
The Restaurant: Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Quinotto with Grilled Salmon
Ingredients:
1 lb. Salmon filets
3 cups Cooked quinoa
1/2 cup Chopped onions
2 tbsp. Aji amarillo paste
1 tbsp. Garlic puree
1/2 cup Heavy cream
6 stalks Asparagus (grilled)
Salt and pepper
Method of Preparation for Quinotto:
- Heat olive oil and onion in a pan oil and until onion is soft and golden, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer before adding the pre-cooked quinoa and occasionally stirring.
- Add aji amarillo paste, salt and pepper; simmer 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in heavy cream. Start with about 1/2 of it and add as much as needed; add the full amount for a rich and creamy quinotto.
- Turn off the heat and adjust seasonings. Add more salt if needed.
- The quinotto will thicken as it sits. If this happens, add in a splash or two of vegetable broth.
- Garnish with parmesan cheese.
Method of Preparation for Salmon:
- Season filets with salt and pepper and sear.
- Turn after 4-7 minutes or until filets reach the desire temperature.
To Plate:
- Serve the quinotto topped with the grilled salmon and grilled asparagus as garnish.
Bravo! Peruvian Cuisine
2925 NE 6th Ave.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
954-533-4350
www.bravoperuvianrestaurant.com/
